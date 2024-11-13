‘A life well-lived, a talent realised’: Tributes paid to Johnny Duhan

Singer Mary Coughlan has been among those who have paid tribute to singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan who drowned at Silverstrand, Galway Bay, on Monday.

Ms Coughlan said Mr Duhan’s songwriting had been very clear and he always knew what he wanted to say, but he had agreed to compromise when she melded two of his songs into her hit Whiskey Didn’t Kill the Pain.

“He had very clear ideas about what he wanted, and I think this was the only time that we actually changed his mind. The Voyage, the song that Christie [Moore] made famous, it’s very poignant now and very sad today.

“I was down in Galway last Tuesday and I passed Silverstrand and I pointed out to the people I was with that I used to swim there all the time. And in fact, the last time I ever swam anywhere before I left Galway, I went out to Silverstrand for a dip in the ocean before I moved to Dublin. So it’s all very, very sad,” she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

Ms Coughlan said she always performed Mr Duhan’s song at her concerts and did so earlier this week. She extended her condolences to the family of Mr Duhan.

Mr Duhan (74) drowned after going for a swim at Silverstrand near his home in Barna.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return and as a search was being launched it emerged that a woman in her 30s was also missing after swimming off the same beach.

Gardaí leading the investigation said they are treating the tragic events as two separate incidents and while both, like many in the area, were regular swimmers there, they do not believe they were known to each other.

A search resumed this morning for the woman who is believed to be from nearby Spiddal. The search for her was launched when she did not turn up for work and her car was found in the car park at Silverstrand.

Taoiseach Simon Harris also extended his sympathies to the Duhan family and said the young woman, who is still missing, is in people’s thoughts.

He described Mr Duhan as a “renowned and much-loved songwriter”.

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams described Mr Duhan as “one of our finest songwriters and creative writers”.

Stockton Wing’s Mike Hanrahan posted on X: “Devastated Johnny Duhan. May you rest in peace. Beautiful man. The heart of Irish songwriting is truly broken”.

He also quoted from the Ronnie Drew song Always: “Somewhere between all the anguish and pain, we always remember the sun.”

Riverdance writer and composer Bill Whelan said that Duhan had made the journey from rock star in his twenties to “thoughtful disciplined and spiritual songwriter in his later years is testament to a life well-lived and a talent realised. His gentle influence has left too soon. Condolences to his family”.

Musician and broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin said The Voyage, written by Mr Duhan and which was recorded by Christy Moore, “belongs in the pantheon of Irish song”.

“I played Johnny Duhan’s music regularly on RTÉ Radio 1 and his songs always received such a warm response ... and without fail, I received a beautifully crafted thank you note from Johnny every time.”