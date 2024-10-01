Oasis abandons dynamic pricing for remainder of world tour

Oasis tickets for the remainder of the band's world tour will not be sold with dynamic pricing. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty

Oasis have announced that their reunion tour will take them to the US, Canada and Mexico in August and September 2025, with no plan to apply dynamic pricing to ticket sales.

The band previously teased the news of the tour on billboards in New York, Toronto, Chicago and other cities. “Be careful what you wish for,” the advertisements said.

They will play Toronto Rogers Stadium on August 24th, Chicago Soldier Field on August 28th, New Jersey MetLife Stadium on August 31st, Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium on September 6th, and Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros on September 12th. US rock band Cage the Elephant will support across all dates.

The tour will not be subject to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing scheme, which saw some ticket prices for Oasis’s Croke Park gigs next summer rise above €400. In advance of the presale at the end of August, promoter MCD had said tickets would start “from €86.50″ before booking fees, with this ending up as €176.75 when service charges were added.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the State’s consumer watchdog, is conducting an investigation into the matter after receiving more than 100 complaints from fans, while the UK’s competition regulator is also looking into the ticket sales. Data from AIB showed Oasis fans spent an average of €347 on tickets for Croke Park concerts.

In a statement this week, Oasis’s management said they wanted to “avoid a repeat of the issues”.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

The new dates will be Oasis’s first in those territories since 2008, when they toured Dig Out Your Soul. The band’s first American tour for Definitely Maybe from 1994-95 remains infamous: after an inebriated, messy gig at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, Noel Gallagher left the band for several days.

The dates come in addition to the 19 sold-out Ireland and Britain dates already announced, which include five additional dates to the original total of 14.

In a previous statement, the band said they had been unaware that dynamic pricing would be used in the first ticket sale.

“Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand,” they said. “As for the well-reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

Ticketmaster does not set ticket prices and has argued that dynamic pricing discourages ticket touts by aligning prices with market value. It is believed that the ticket prices for Oasis gigs were set by promoters SJM Concerts, MCD and DF Concerts & Events.

In a typically combative response, however, Liam Gallagher shrugged off criticism over the pricing by telling one complainant on X to “shut up” and another to buy “kneeling tickets”. – Guardian