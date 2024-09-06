Ticketmaster to be investigated by watchdog over Oasis concerts sale

Ireland’s consumer watchdog has opened an official investigation into Ticketmaster over its handling of the sale of Oasis tickets last weekend.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it was prompted to act after receiving more than 100 complaints from disappointed fans of the band who are set to play in Croke Park next summer.

Concerns have been expressed by fans and politicians over how the sale was conducted and the manner in which “dynamic pricing” saw tickets for the same parts of the stadium more than double in price over the course of Saturday morning.

“The CCPC has reviewed more than 100 contacts from consumers who are very disappointed and frustrated about their experience of buying tickets for Oasis concerts,” the chairman of the CCPC Brian McHugh said.

“While companies in Ireland are allowed to respond to market demand, there are legitimate concerns over how consumers were treated and we have decided that an in-depth investigation is necessary. If we find that consumer protection laws were broken we will take action.”

Mr McHugh expressed gratitude to consumers “who have taken the time to call or email our helpline to share their experiences with us as their stories have helped us develop a picture of last weekend’s events.”

The CCPC said it would welcome written comments and any supporting materials from consumers about their experience of buying, or attempting to buy, Oasis tickets last weekend and said it could be emailed to a dedicated investigation team at CEDinvestigation@ccpc.ie

“As an investigation has now been opened, the CCPC cannot provide further comment at this time,” a statement issued on Friday evening concluded.

The CCPC had initially played down expectations of an investigation when contacted about the controversy last weekend.

In a statement last Sunday, the CCPC pointed out there were “no price controls in Ireland, apart from in certain, limited areas”.

Businesses “are allowed to adjust their prices in response to demand or other factors, once an accurate price is displayed to the consumer in advance of the sale so they can decide if they want to proceed,” a spokeswoman for the commission said.