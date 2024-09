A mural of Liam and Noel Gallagher painted outside a pub in Manchester by artist Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Bush contributed which cover on the tribute album Two Rooms: Celebrating the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin (1991)? Rocket Man

Your Song

Burn Down the Mission

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word Who is the only British act to have won the Mercury Music Prize twice? Radiohead

Arctic Monkeys

Laura Marling

PJ Harvey Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 40 Oasis songs put which at #1? Wonderwall

Live Forever

Supersonic

Don’t Look Back in Anger Tamla Motown’s The Supremes were originally known as...? The Marvelettes

The Primettes

The Velvelettes

The Lollipops By which name is reggae singer Orville Richard Burrell better known as? Max Romeo

Sean Paul

Buju Banton

Shaggy Belfast writer and teacher Wendy Erskine discussed which of Rod Stewart’s music videos in her book of essays, You Spin Me Round? Baby Jane

Hot Legs

I Don’t Wanna Talk About It

Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? Which country singer features on Fred Again’s new album, Ten Days? Rosanne Cash

Emmylou Harris

Patty Griffin

Kacey Musgraves In 1971, Patti Smith collaborated with Sam Shepard on a one-act play called...? Cowboy Feet

Cowboy Girl

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy Mouth Manic Street Preachers’ Mausoleum (on the 1994 album The Holy Bible) features a memorable quotation from author...? George Orwell

Virginia Woolf

JG Ballard

Angela Carter Which song on The National's First Two Pages of Frankenstein album (2023) namechecks both Cowboy Junkies and Afghan Whigs? New Order T-Shirt

Eucalyptus

Grease in Your Hair

This Isn’t Helping

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here