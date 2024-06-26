Taylorwatch: Taylor Swift’s jet lands at Dublin aiprort ahead of Eras tour concert at Aviva stadium

T-Swizzle, the reigning Queen of Pop, the owner of the scarf Jake Gyllenhaal (allegedly) never gave back, that-guy-who-won-the-Super Bowl’s-girlfriend, whatever you want to call her, Taylor Swift has been unavoidable of late, and is only going to become even more so this week as her Eras tour hits Dublin.

Our advice to those of you who did not succeed in The Great Ticketmaster War of 2023, is to mute the social channels of those who did get tickets for Swift’s three sold-out shows in the Aviva Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and play all her sad songs on repeat. That’s what this journalist plans on doing, anyway. Because I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, regardless of how Cruel Summer may be, and if my tears ricochet, I can just Shake It Off.

Here’s what The Irish Times team of Taylor spotters have, er, spotted:

Taylor is here

She’s here folks, Taylor is here. At least two online sources have posted this morning that Taylor Swift – or at least her jet – has landed in Dublin Airport.

On Thursday night, Shaun Dunne, aviation enthusiast, posted from his account on X, formerly Twitter, @shauns_aviation, to say that he would be going plane spotting around 12pm on Friday, and would likely listen to some Taylor Swift music while doing so.

And that he did, posting a video of the airport’s viewing point on Friday morning, with Swift’s hit song Shake it Off playing in the background.

At 12.16pm, Dunne tweeted that “she is down” and that he would have photos up soon – which we have received below.

Further to this, an account on social platform Bluesky, called Taylor Swift’s Jet’s (Tracking), corroborated Dunne’s suspicion that it was in fact Swift’s jet, with it posting that her plane landed at 11.56am, having taken off from London Stansted Airport at about 11am.

Taylor Swift's jet landing at Dublin Airport today. Photograph by Shaun Dunne

Eras tour dancers have landed in Dublin

According to an extensive online search, it is believed that some Taylor Swift people, her dancers at least, are in Dublin.

One of the Eras tour dancers, Sam McWilliams, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night of him at a Troye Sivan concert, that looked suspiciously like the Troye Sivan concert that took place in Dublin’s 3Arena earlier that evening.

Screenshots from an Instagram story posted by Taylor Swift Eras tour dancer Sam McWilliams. Photograph: Instagram/@sam_mcdub

Usually, many performers wait until they are leaving a city or country before posting about it. Unless you are McWilliams of course, who clearly loves Sivan and wanted to share it immediately with his eagle-eyed followers who are eager to track Swift’s every move.

Kameron Saunders, another of Swift’s better-known dancers, also reposted an Instagram story from Benjamin Williams, a dancer on tour with Troye Sivan, expressing his gratitude that Saunders came to watch the in 3Arena on Tuesday night. Saunders reposted the story, a picture of the pair of them, saying that “the entire concert was WILDDDDD,” further leading us to believe that the dancers, are in fact, in Dublin.

A number of Swift’s dancers also posted on Tuesday to say So Long, London, after their stint in Wembley Stadium last weekend – another indication they are Dublin bound, or are already in situ.

The stage is getting Ready For It

Stage construction at the Aviva is also under way, according to this post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Taylor Swift Fandom website, the stage for the Eras tour is a long catwalk going roughly midway through the floor section, with a diamond in the middle leaving space for Swift and her dancers to perform, and forming a T shape at the end. The stage is entirely covered in LED panels.

During the show, a lift moves to the centre of the diamond-shaped portion of the stage, depending on to the song. This lift is also covered in LED panels.

Celebrities out in force in London

Swift comes to Dublin fresh from her three-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium last weekend, which was attended by an almost ridiculous number of celebrities – we will get to them below – because love her, or hate her, the world is Down Bad for the Fearless Mastermind that is Swift and Dublin will undoubtedly be Enchanted by what is to come.

So who of note did go to see Swift in Wembley last weekend? And Don’t Blame Me, but this list is long:

Travis Kelce, American football player who won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs but who also so happens to be Swift’s boyfriend, not only attended all three shows in Wembley, but joined her on stage on Sunday as a dancer.

Prince William also attended her concert with his two eldest children, and met Swift and Kelce afterwards, with Swift posting a photo on Instagram.

What arguably garnered more attention, however, is the future King’s dance moves captured on video during the concert. But sure look, at least he enjoyed himself.

Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Hugh Grant were also reportedly spotted in Wembley on Saturday night.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was also there, reports say.

On Friday, Galway woman, Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was in attendance, as were fellow actors Salma Hayek and Leslie Mann.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson and Stella McCartney were also there.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, model Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye’s Jonathan van Ness were also spotted at the concert on Friday.

American actress Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games prequel, also attended the concert on Saturday, posting on X afterwards.

The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth was also reported to be in attendance at Wembley.

Ellie Goulding, Gracie Abrams – who released a song called Us featuring Swift on Friday, June 21st – were in attendance on Sunday.

Veteran rock stars Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi were also spotted at the concert on Sunday.

The big question is, which celebrities will show up at the Aviva this weekend? And where will Taylor herself be hanging out in the meantime?