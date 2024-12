Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie in London on July 12th, 2023. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What is the Road Runner’s catchphrase? Honk, honk!

Beep, beep!

Parp, parp!

Ting, ting! Who announced La La Land as winner of the best picture Oscar in 2017? Warren Beatty

Julie Christie

Faye Dunaway

Jimmy Kimmel Who has been in the most Fast and Furious films?





Who may not be the youngest son? Gaylord Focker

Q

Pennywise

Matt Murdock Which series of novels is Greta Gerwig set to adapt for Netflix? The Chronicles of Narnia

The Lord of the Rings

Discworld

Earthsea How many of the Alien films has Sigourney Weaver appeared in? 2

3

4

5 What remains the highest grossing James Bond film? Goldfinger

You Only Live Twice

Skyfall

No Time to Die Who never headed up the BSU? Scott Glenn

Harvey Keitel

Hugh Dancy

Dennis Farina Which is the odd namesake out? Virgil Hilts and 12 Years a Slave

Author of ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore and The Searchers

Author of Under the Eye of the Clock and Oppenheimer

1986 World Snooker champion and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Which is not a unit your vintner would recognise? Robert Bresson’s donkey

Wes Anderson’s rocket

Clint Eastwood’s force

Rian Johnson’s onion

