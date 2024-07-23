Venice film festival 2024: Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga among stellar line-up

Some 12 months after the Venice film festival – second only to Cannes in importance – went ahead, thanks to the Hollywood actors strike, with only a smattering of stars, the Lido looks set to again groan with eager celebrities. Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and Jude Law are just a few of those appearing in the films announced on Tuesday for the official selection of the 2024 festival.

The event kicks off on August 28th with the world premiere of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, sequel to the director’s 1988 breakthrough, and ends on September 7th.

As all Venice watchers had guessed, Todd Phillips’s Joker: Folie à Deux, sequel to the same director’s Joker, which unexpectedly won the Golden Lion in 2019, lands as the flashiest film in competition. Phoenix returns in the title role. Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the musical drama. Brendan Gleeson, who has a supporting role, may well turn up at what looks like a quiet Venice for Irish representation.

Other highlights in the race for the 2024 Golden Lion include Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as the charismatic opera singer Maria Callas. This feels like the completion of a trilogy from the Chilean director concerning famous women left tragically alone: Jackie (2016), starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, and Spencer (2021), featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, both premiered at this festival.

Pedro Almodóvar, the most celebrated Spanish director of his generation, makes, at the grand age of 74, his English-language debut with The Room Next Door. Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore play, respectively, a war reporter and her close friend in a film many suspected would not debut until 2025. Justin Kurzel, director of the searing Nitram, competes with The Order, a crime drama starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.

Hard though it may be to credit, this is where the race for next year’s Oscars really begins. Last year, Poor Things, an Irish co-production that went on to take four Academy Awards, won the Golden Lion. Awards watchers will be intrigued by Daniel Craig’s turn in Luga Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S Burrough’s Queer. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor in postwar America, has the look of an epic. That competes against Halina Reijn’s Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman as a CEO embarking on an affair with the younger Harris Dickinson.

Outside the main competition, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, stars of Jon Watts’s action drama Wolfs, will add their suavity to a festival that, since 1932, has offered the most attractive backdrop for a world premiere.

SELECTION FOR THE 81ST VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

COMPETITION

The Room Next Door, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Campo di Battaglia, directed by Gianni Amelio

Leurs Enfants Après Eux, directed by Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma

The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet

The Quiet Son, directed by Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

Vermiglio, directed by Maura Delpero

Sicilian Letters, directed by Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza

Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino

Love, directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

April, directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Order, directed by Justin Kurzel

Maria, directed by Pablo Larrain

Trois Amies, directed by Emmanuel Mouret

Kill the Jockey, directed by Luis Ortega

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips

Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn

I’m Still Here, directed by Walter Salles

Diva Futura, directed by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Harvest, directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari

Youth – Homecoming, directed by Wang Bing

Stranger Eyes, directed by Yeo Siew Hua

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton (Opening film)

L’Orto Americano, directed by Pupi Avati (Closing film)

Il Tempo che ci Vuole, directed by Francesca Comencini

Phantosmia, directed by Lav Diaz

Maldoror, directed by Fabrice du Welz

Broken Rage, Takeshi Kitano

Baby Invasion, directed by Harmony Korine

Cloud, directed by Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Finalement, directed by Claude Lelouch

Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts

Se Posso Permettermi Capitolo II, directed by Marco Bellocchio (short)

Allégorie Citadine, directed by Alice Rohrwacher, JR (short)

Non-Fiction

Why War, directed by Amos Gitai

2073, directed by Asif Kapadia

Bestiari, Erbari, Lapidari, directed by Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Perenti

Apocalypse in the Tropics, directed by Petra Costa

One to One: John & Yoko, directed by Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards

Separated, directed by Errol Morris

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, directed by Goran Hugo Olsson

Russians at War, directed by Anastasia Trofimova

TWST/Things We Said Today, directed by Andrei Ujica

Songs of Slow Burning Earth, directed by Olha Zhurba

Riefenstahl, directed by Andres Veiel

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Leopardi. Il Poeta Dell’Infinito, directed by Sergio Rubini

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, directed by Peter Weir

Beauty is not a Sin, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

TV SERIES