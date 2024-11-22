‘Energy healer’ sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting woman

A Co Longford ‘energy healer’ has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

David Reilly (50), with a current address at Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, was found guilty of single counts of sexual assault and offensive conduct of a sexual nature following a trial at Longford Circuit Court in July.

Det Gda John Gormally told the court the client attended an energy healing session with Reilly in August 2021 that she said helped her myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) symptoms.

She attended another session, accompanied by her daughter, and said Reilly asked if she had been “taken advantage of” in the past. When the woman said she had been, Reilly told her she had sexual blockages and would need to return alone.

The woman booked a third appointment at Energy Healing Ireland on September 2nd, 2021, which she attended alone. She said Reilly got her to stare into his eyes, breathe downwards and repeat the words “happiness” and “oh my god” in her head.

She said Reilly made her touch his bottom and upper thighs and she could see he was aroused. She said his hands were below her belly button and going toward her pubic bone and that she felt “dizzy and intimidated and sick”.

When other clients arrived, she said Reilly moved her to a sofa and continued to rub her lower stomach, telling her she still had “five blockages”. She said he later brought her into a “darker, back room” and pulled her arms behind her back. She said the ordeal ended when a receptionist waved through the glass on the door to indicate that other clients were waiting.

In a victim-impact statement read out by Det Gda Gormally, the woman said: “I had to listen to David Reilly and his associates make up the most shocking and horrific lies about me after swearing on the Bible that they were speaking the truth.

“David Reilly’s actions retraumatised me in terms of abuse that I suffered as a child which I had already dealt with long ago and left in the past. The fact that David Reilly asked me if I was taken advantage of in my past, then used that information as a green light to sexually assault me, is something I have found incredibly upsetting and disturbing.”

Gerard Groarke BL, for Reilly, submitted a booklet including almost 80 testimonials, a letter from Reilly and a letter from his partner indicating how difficult life has been for her and their son since he went into custody. Twelve character references individually verified by the detective were read out in court by their authors.

Judge Kenneth Connolly said he was surprised at “the volume of testimonials” provided. He said “normally one or two would suffice” and should the sentence imposed be appealed, “the Court of Appeal will not overturn it on the basis that Mr Reilly is a nice guy”.

He said that the trial was “very difficult” for everyone involved “most especially the victim”.

A probation report furnished to the court noted that Reilly had claimed “no one wants to listen to him” and that he believes the allegations were of a malicious nature. He showed no remorse or empathy and, while he was assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending, he still denied the offence and “continued victim-blaming”.

Judge Connolly imposed a 27-month sentence, with the final nine months suspended. It was backdated to July 31st when Reilly first went into custody.