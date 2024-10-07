Woman’s trial on double murder charge put back to late October

The trial of a Dublin woman on a double murder charge has been put back to late October.

Ruth Lawrence (43), originally from Clontarf, is accused of the murder of Anthony Keegan (33) and Eoin O’Connor (32). Their bodies were found in plastic sheeting on Inchicup Island on Lough Sheelin, which straddles the Meath-Cavan border, on May 26th 2014.

A trial date October 7th had been fixed at the Central Criminal Court but that date was today put back by Ms Justice Caroline Biggs to October 29th.

The case is expected to last three weeks.