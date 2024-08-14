Man charged with harassing woman for seven months released on bail with warning not to contact her

Gardaí charged Michael Fitzgerald with harassing a woman from November 1st, 2022, to June 30th, 2023, at a flat in Glasnevin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man charged with harassing a woman for seven months in Dublin has been granted bail but warned not to contact her or refer to her on social media.

Michael Fitzgerald (51) with an address at Hawley Park, Tralee, Co Kerry, appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday and was also ordered to refrain from making phone calls to a specific Garda unit “unless it is a legitimate emergency”.

Gardaí charged him with harassing a woman from November 1st, 2022, to June 30th, 2023, at a flat in Glasnevin after they received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Det Gda Aoife Farrelly told Judge Cephas Power that the accused “made no reply” after he was charged at Mountjoy station on Wednesday morning.

The DPP directed summary disposal in the District Court if Mr Fitzgerald pleaded guilty; otherwise, he must face trial in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

There was no objection to bail, but the detective asked for conditions: no contact with the injured party directly or indirectly or references to her on social media, inform gardaí of any address change for approval, sign on three times a week at a Garda station, and not to engage with the crime unit at Mountjoy station unless there was a legitimate emergency.

He can, however, sign on at that station’s public office.

Judge Power remanded him on €400 bail to appear again in September for his trial venue for jurisdiction to be decided, and a plea indicated.

He imposed the terms sought by Det Gda Farrelly and acceded to a request from defence solicitor Michael French to order gardaí to provide disclosure of evidence.

The charge is under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, as amended by the more recent Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Fitzgerald, who did not address the court.