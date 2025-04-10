Russia and US hold fresh talks following prisoner-swap deal

Russian and US officials were holding a fresh round of talks in Turkey on Thursday, after a prisoner swap in which Moscow released detained American Ksenia Karelina.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a post on the X platform that Ms Karelina was “on a plane back home” after US president Donald Trump had secured her release.

Ms Karelina was exchanged for Russian citizen Arthur Petrov in a swap conducted at Abu Dhabi international airport through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, Russia’s Federal Security Service said, according to the state-run Tass news service.

Ms Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen who was a resident of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 12 years for treason in August last year over a donation she had made to a charity that helps Ukraine. She was detained during a family visit to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the prisoner exchange on Thursday, said Mr Petrov was a dual Russian-German citizen detained in 2023 in Cyprus on a US request for allegedly exporting dual-use electronics. CIA director John Ratcliffe negotiated the swap and was at Abu Dhabi airport to greet Ms Karelina, the newspaper said.

The US-Russia talks taking place in Istanbul are focused on restoring the two countries’ diplomatic missions, as well as direct flights that Washington suspended following Russia’s February 2022 all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russian ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiyev told state news service RIA Novosti. The war in Ukraine is not on the agenda, state department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

The meeting comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev, returned from two days of consultations in the US last week and signalled new talks. Mr Dmitriev met Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Rubio in Washington, days after the US president had expressed frustration with Mr Putin over a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Mr Darchiyev is leading Moscow’s delegation in the Istanbul talks, while US deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter heads the negotiators from Washington, RIA reported.

The release of Ms Karelina is the second swap of detainees since Mr Trump became president in January. Russia freed US teacher Marc Fogel in February during a visit to Moscow by Mr Witkoff, who met Mr Putin for several hours.

Mr Putin and Mr Trump have held two publicly announced phone calls since the US president took office, kicking off a rapprochement between Washington and Moscow after contacts were all but cut off following the start of the all-out war.

US and Russian representatives previously discussed restoring embassy operations during a meeting at the US consul general’s residence in Istanbul on February 27th, after which Mr Putin said the renewed contacts with Mr Trump’s administration “give us some hope”. - Bloomberg