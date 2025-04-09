Boy (13) settles action over alleged delay in diagnosis of hip condition for €450,000

Rian Foley, the High Court heard, will not be able to join the Garda or the Defence Forces, and loss of opportunity has been built into a settlement reached with the HSE. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A 13-year-old boy who sued over the care he received at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and an alleged delay in the diagnosis of his hip condition has settled a High Court action for €450,000.

Rian Foley, the court heard, will not be able to join the Garda or the Defence Forces, and loss of opportunity has been built into the arrangement.

The settlement, against the Health Service Executive (HSE), is without an admission of liability.

Dr John O’Mahony SC, for the boy, told the court it was their case that there was an alleged two-year delay in diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Counsel said if the diagnosis had been made when the boy was a baby, he may have avoided some of the surgeries he required.

Rian, from Lisgoold, Co Cork had sued the HSE through his mother, Sarah Foley.

The court heard the boy had a family history of hip dysplasia, an abnormality of the hip socket.

When he was six weeks old, he was referred to for an X-ray at CUH. The X-ray was reported as normal, with no evidence of a developmental abnormality.

It was claimed that the reporting of the X-ray was not correct and allegedly showed changes to the right hip.

Two years later, during a routine developmental check by a HSE public health doctor, the boy was observed to be walking with his right foot turned outwards, and he was referred to another hospital, where he was diagnosed with development hip dysplasia on the right side.

He later had to have surgery and was in a cast for 10 weeks. He also had to wear a brace.

In the proceedings, it was said there was an alleged failure to investigate, diagnose and treat the boy’s condition in a timely fashion.

It was also said there was an alleged failure to follow up or to investigate whether the baby had dysplastic changes in the right hip.

There was, it was alleged, failure to have due regard to the clinical family history, and a delay in the diagnosis and management of the boy’s condition so that his condition allegedly seriously and irreversibly deteriorated, resulting in the prognosis being far worse than if had been diagnosed and treated in a timely fashion.

All of the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable and he conveyed his best wishes to Rian’s family.