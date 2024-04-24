Jeffrey Donaldson appears in court charged with sexual offences over 21-year period

Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at court in Newry on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared in court charged with rape and other sexual offences on dates spanning more than two decades.

He faces a total of 11 charges - rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, and nine counts of indecent assault on a female – over a 21-year-period.

The charge of rape is alleged to have taken place between January 1st 1985 and January 1st 1991 and that of gross indecency between January 1st 2005 and December 31st 2006.

The nine counts of indecent assault are alleged to have taken place on dates between January 1st 1985 and January 1st 2006.

Mr Donaldson (61) was arrested and charged last month and released on bail to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court, where he arrived on Wednesday morning for what is the first stage of the court process.

The former DUP leader, whose address was given as the DUP constituency office in Castle Street in Lisburn, spoke only to confirm his name and give his date of birth, that he understood the charges.

Throughout proceedings Mr Donaldson, who was wearing a grey suit, stood in the dock alongside his wife, Eleanor Donaldson.

Three prison escort officers accompanied them, with one separating him and his wife.

Eleanor Donaldson arrives at Newry courthouse. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ms Donaldson (58), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is charged with aiding and abetting rape and aiding and abetting indecent assault and two counts of cruelty to a person under 16 years old.

Most of the offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between January 1st 1985 and December 31st 1991.

One of the counts of cruelty to a person under 16 years is alleged to have taken place between January 1st 1998 and December 31st 2004.

She also spoke only to confirm her name and give her date of birth and confirm that she understood the charges.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the defendants to the charges.

Both defendants were released on their own bail of £350, subject to bail conditions.

The stipulation that there should be no contact between the defendants was removed by consent.

The case was adjourned until May 22nd.