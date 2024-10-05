Sinn Féin aware a year ago that party members gave references to press officer convicted of child sex offences

Sinn Féin was aware more than a year ago that members of the party had provided references for a former colleague who was subsequently convicted of child sex offences.

The party was contacted by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) on August 3rd 2023 as part of a review of its recruitment processes after it suspended former Sinn Féin press officer Michael McMonagle.

The Irish Times understands an email dialogue took place between the BHF and a senior Sinn Féin HR official in which the charity shared that it had received two references from Sinn Féin.

Seán Mag Uidhir, an influential Sinn Féin figure who headed the party’s media operation in the North and his colleague, Caolán McGinley, quit last weekend after it emerged they provided the references for another former party press officer, Michael McMonagle.

Last week McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street in Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates from 2020-21.

McMonagle was suspended from his job with Sinn Féin after he was arrested in August 2021, and in September 2022 was appointed to the role of Communications and Engagement Manager with the British Heart Foundation in Belfast.

Following the resignation of Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley, Sinn Féin said it was made aware of the references on September 25th 2024 following a media inquiry, and it took immediate action.

In a statement on Saturday, the Sinn Féin vice-president and the North’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, said she had learned on Thursday that “in August 2023, following media reports of charges against McMonagle, the British Heart Foundation contacted Sinn Féin’s former HR Manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year which the HR Manager did.

“This contact from the British Heart Foundation was not brought to my attention, or the attention of the Sinn Féin leadership, at that time. This was a serious omission,” she said.

She also apologised on behalf of the party for the “hurt and distress” caused by the actions of Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley.

“Sinn Féin will be issuing instructions to all managers and members of staff regarding future requests for character references,” Ms O’Neill said.

“As a political leader and a mother, I want to be clear that the issue of child safeguarding is of paramount importance to me. The Sinn Féin leadership and I will ensure that a situation like this will never arise again.”

In her statement, the Sinn Féin vice-president also outlined, “for the purpose of completeness” an “unrelated issue” she was made aware of over the last week “with an adult female colleague of Michael McMonagle at a non-work related social gathering a number of years ago.

“This was in no way related to any child protection issue and related to him making the female colleague feel uncomfortable.

“This was resolved by mutual agreement between them at the time,” she said.

Ms O’Neill issued the statement following a telephone call on Saturday with the head of the BHF in Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney.

Mr McKinney said he outlined to Ms O’Neill “the processes the British Heart Foundation undertook in hiring this individual, determining his suitability for employment including full reference checks and the robust internal investigation we undertook after learning of the serious charges against him.

“Michelle O’Neill agreed recent comments by her and party colleagues questioning the BHF’s due diligence process were unhelpful, and she expressed regret for the damage and upset this has caused to our dedicated staff and supporters,” Mr McKinney said.

He added that they had agreed the media focus on six-year-old organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family has been “very distressing” for them.

“We at the BHF are heartbroken that this courageous family have been dragged into this terrible situation and ask that the media be mindful of their privacy and wellbeing while they focus on finding a new heart for Dáithí and continue to spread their positive message of hope.”

He said the BHF was “confident we undertook all necessary statutory and moral duties required throughout this entire process.

“Our staff and volunteers in Northern Ireland have been devastated by this issue and our focus now must be on supporting them and focusing on what we are here to do – funding life-saving research to find the cures and treatments for heart and circulatory disease.

“Lastly, our thoughts are with the children and their families who are the ultimate victims of these terrible crimes,” he said.

In her statement, Ms O’Neill said “Michael McMonagle’s actions are utterly reprehensible, and he is being held fully accountable under the law.

“His crimes have inflicted significant harm on his innocent victims. There is nothing more reprehensible than the abuse of a child.”

She said that in August 2021, “when Michael McMonagle informed Sinn Féin of his arrest and questioning concerning serious criminal offences, the party took decisive action.

“In line with our Child Protection Policy and Human Resources Handbook, he was immediately suspended from party membership and his position as a press officer, with his employment terminated in June 2022 when his contracted ended.

“I was made aware of his suspension, and I had no further contact with him,” she said.

The First Minister referenced the event in the Great Hall in Parliament Buildings at Stormont on February 14th 2023 in support of the ‘Donate4Daithí’ campaign hosted by the British Heart Foundation.

Images have emerged of McMonagle in the vicinity of Ms O’Neill and other Sinn Féin figures.

“My sole focus was on Dáithí and supporting the family to raise awareness for the campaign,” Ms O’Neill said.

“I was not aware that Michael McMonagle was at this event, and I had no knowledge that he had gained employment with the British Heart Foundation.

“On Wednesday 25th September 2024, Sinn Féin and I were informed that two press officers, who were former colleagues of Michael McMonagle, had provided employment references for him. I am absolutely appalled and horrified that this occurred.

“These references were given without the knowledge or authorisation of the party. Under no circumstances would the party provide a reference, for work or otherwise, for Michael McMonagle.

“The party took immediate action against both individuals. Their actions constituted gross misconduct, which would result in their dismissal.

“As the party process was ongoing, both individuals resigned their positions and terminated their party membership with immediate effect on Saturday 28th September 2024.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin, I apologise for the hurt and distress caused by their actions,” Ms O’Neill said.

Referring to her call on Saturday morning with Mr McKinney, Ms O’Neill said the BHF was “an organisation that does great work providing support, research and advocacy services.

“I am deeply sorry that they have been caught up in this unacceptable situation. I look forward to a continued constructive relationship with the British Heart Foundation in promoting heart health.

“It is a matter of particular upset that the family of wee Dáithí, who is fighting such a brave fight, have been caught up in commentary around this situation,” she said.