Israel has exceeded limits on use of force in self-defence in Gaza, Ireland tells ICJ

Irish Attorney General Rossa Fanning, speaking at the International Court of Justice, says Israel's actions in Gaza have gone beyond internationally recognised legal limits

Israel has exceeded the limits on the use of force in self-defence in its military response to the Hamas attacks on Israel last October, Ireland has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Attorney General Rossa Fanning was speaking on behalf of Ireland in continuing public hearings before the ICJ, the principal court of the United Nations, concerning the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”.

Opening his address, the Mr Fanning said Ireland believes the limits imposed by international law on the use of force in self-defence have been exceeded by Israel in its military response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7th which were “reprehensible” and Ireland has condemned them unequivocally, he said.

“The rape and murder of civilians, destruction of civilian property, taking of hostages, use of human shields and firing of indiscriminate rockets at urban centres constitute serious violations of international law for which those involved must be held accountable,” Mr Fanning said.

“However, international law limits the use of force in self-defence to no more than what is necessary and proportionate.

“Ireland’s view is that these limits have been exceeded by Israel in its military response to the Hamas attack.

“This is manifest from the spiralling death toll, the extensive destruction of property, including homes, throughout Gaza, the displacement of two million people and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.”

Ireland has repeatedly called for a ceasefire “and we are dismayed by the implications that these latest hostilities in Gaza may have for the prospect of resolving the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, the Mr Fanning said.

All UN member states and the European Union are obliged not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s breach of its obligation to respect the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, Mr Fanning also said.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council have, in the past, called upon all states to refrain from rendering any assistance to the maintenance of situations of denial of self-determination.

“In Ireland’s view, these obligations require all states, as well as international organisations with external trade competence (in Ireland’s case, the EU), to review their trading relationships with the settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT),” Mr Fanning said.

“It requires them to take steps to prevent trade that assists in the maintenance of the situation created by the settlement activity, or that implicitly recognises or serves to entrench or legitimise Israel’s settlement or annexation of that territory.”

Israel’s transfer of some of its own civilian population into the OPT violates the Geneva Convention and Israel has continued to do this despite the ICJ’s confirmation that it is unlawful, he said.

Any enduring solution to this tragic conflict requires each side to respect the equal rights of the other, he said. “For that reason, Ireland has been a consistent and vocal supporter of a comprehensive two-state solution to the conflict,” Mr Fanning said.

Ireland laments the lack of progress towards achieving that objective but believes that clarification now, by the ICJ, of the international issues raised by the prolonged occupation of the Palestinian Territory “will assist in building a stable foundation upon which to build a just resolution”.

Palestinians search through the rubble of a destroyed residential square, in a camp west of Nuseirat, central Gaza. Photograph: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

Israel, Mr Fanning said, has used different means to take and exercise control for non-military purposes over as much land in the OPT as possible.

Once in control, Israel has undertaken permanent construction on this land, in particular developing or encouraging the development of permanent settlements, on to which it has incentivised large numbers of its own citizens to transfer, he said.

Through its actions, Israel has fundamentally altered the demographics of the West Bank. As of 2022, almost 700,000 Israeli citizens were living in settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; Israel has extended the application of domestic Israeli law to those living in settlements, blurring the distinction between Israel and the OPT; and Israel has transferred the exercise of authority in the OPT in certain areas from military command to civilian control, integrating administration of the territory into that of Israel.

By transferring parts of its own civilian population into the OPT, Israel has violated Article 49(6) of the Fourth Geneva Convention and has continued to do this notwithstanding the ICJ’s confirmation of its unlawfulness and despite being exhorted by both the UN Security Council and the General Assembly to cease the practice, Mr Fanning said.

The public hearings began last Monday on foot of a request from the UN General Assembly for an advisory opinion on questions arising from the continuing illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Ireland is among 55 countries intervening in the proceedings, set to conclude on Monday next.

The background to the hearings is that on December 30th, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on two questions.

The first asks what are the legal consequences “arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.

The second asks how do the policies and practices of Israel referred to affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status.

The ICJ later decided the UN and its member states, as well as the observer State of Palestine, were considered likely to be able to furnish information on the questions submitted and it fixed July 25th, 2023, as the time-limit for the presentation of written statements on the questions. It also authorised, at their request, the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the African Union to participate in the proceedings.