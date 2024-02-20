Woman charged with murdering her son (6) in Co Waterford further remanded in custody

A tribute to the late Matthew Healy outside Faithlegg National School in Co Waterford. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher

A woman accused of murdering her six-year-old son in Co Waterford earlier this month has been further remanded in custody.

Ruth Purcell Healy, of Bishopsfield, Williamstown Road, Waterford, was last week charged at Waterford District Court with the murder of Matthew Healy between February 8th and 9th last.

Matthew was found unresponsive in a car at Rathmoylan Cove in the early hours of February 9th. He was later pronounced dead at Waterford University Hospital. The accused was taken into custody at the scene.

Ken Cunnigham, solicitor for Ms Purcell Healy, on Tuesday informed Judge Kevin Staunton that his client was “not in a position to appear” before the court. He requested a 14-day deferral pending the preparation of the book of evidence in the case.

Judge Staunton granted the request and asked Mr Cunningham if there would be a bail application to the High Court by the accused.

Mr Cunningham responded that the application “depends on the client” and will be “dealt with in due course”.

Ms Purcell Healy is due to appear before the court again via video link on March 5th.