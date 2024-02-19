Former solicitor Michael Lynn sentenced to five and a half years

Former solicitor and property developer Michael Lynn has been sentenced to 5½ years by Judge Martin Nolan at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on 10 of the 21 charges against Lynn late last year in what was the 55-year-old’s second trial after an earlier jury failed to reach a verdict.

Lynn was convicted in December of 10 counts of stealing around €17.9 million from six financial institutions 16 years ago. The jury, which deliberated on its decision for 6½ hours over two days following an eight-week trial, was unable to agree on the remaining 11 counts on the indictment. The previous trial in 2022 lasted 16 weeks.

Following his conviction in December, Lynn was remanded in custody. Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23rd, 2006 and April 20th, 2007, when he was working as a solicitor and property developer.

The jury was told that he obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance. The properties included Lynn’s €5.5 million home in Howth, Glenlion, and multiple investment properties.

The financial institutions involved were Bank of Ireland, National Irish Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

Lynn took the stand and told his trial that the banks were aware he had multiple loans on the same properties and that this was custom and practice among bankers in Celtic Tiger Ireland.

Following the collapse of his solicitor’s practice and his property ventures, Lynn left Ireland but was eventually extradited from Brazil to face charges after spending 4½ years in jail there resisting his return to the State. While in Brazil, he and his wife had a number of children.

As a solicitor in Blanchardstown, Dublin, Lynn specialised in litigation and property conveyancing, but quickly developed his business interests. He moved his practice to the Capel Building in the city centre and b¾½egan to practise as Capel Law while becoming involved in property development by way of Kendar Holdings, which he incorporated in January 2003.

His initial ventures involved apartments in Co Leitrim and offices in Co Cavan, but he soon moved overseas, working on a holiday home project in Portugal and property ventures in Hungary, while continuing to run Capel Law.

At the peak of his activities, he was associated with almost 150 properties, a similar number of bank accounts in a number of jurisdictions, and assets with a nominal value of €50 million.

During his 2022 trial Lynn described the conditions in his Brazilian prison as harsh, with high levels of violence. “Brazilian prisons are very difficult for everybody,” he said. During the same trial his wife said that the family was now living on social welfare.