Man appears in court over south Dublin robberies

A man has appeared in court to face charges relating to two robberies in Blackrock and Foxrock, both south County Dublin, last month.

He was arrested by gardaí from Cabinteely Garda station on Tuesday and appeared before Dún Laoghaire District on Wednesday morning.

The accused man, Nigel Kennedy (29), also faced another, unrelated, charge of criminal damage allegedly committed in Dublin’s south inner city over three years ago.

Mr Kennedy is charged with attempted robbery at a service station on Clonkeen Road, Blackrock, during which he is alleged to have threatened staff before leaving empty-handed. That incident, on his 29th birthday on November 21st last, was followed by another alleged robbery on the same day.

In relation to the second incident he is charged with the alleged theft of €200 and eight packets of Zoclone, sleeping tablets, at a pharmacy on Foxrock Ave, Foxrock.

He was also before the court on Wednesday charged with criminal damage to the wing mirror and side door of a car on Merrion Road, Dublin 4, on July 7th, 2020.

Mr Kennedy, of Mcintosh Park, Pottery Road, Dún Laoghaire, was represented in court by Andrew Forde BL, with no application for bail made. The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, for one week by Judge Anne Watkin, pending a bail application.

Mr Forde, for Mr Kennedy, told the court his client was “not working”, had been prescribed methadone for drug addiction and requested he be treated while on remand in prison. Judge Watkin said she noted that request and also granted an application for legal aid in the case.