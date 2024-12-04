‘No stone will be left unturned’: Missing Persons Day marked by hundreds in Croke Park

Frank O’Neill (84) at the Missing Persons Day event in Croke Park: His brother, Jimmy O’Neill, is the longest missing person in the State. He went missing on December 15th, 1947, at the age of 16. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collin Photos

Hundreds gathered in Croke Park on Wednesday to mark the 12th year of Missing Persons Day, a commemorative event when the family and friends of missing people come together.

Eamon Roche, brother of Dean Roche, from Co Kilkenny, who has been missing since March 22nd, 2015, said it was his first time at the event. He said being there “helped because it shows you’re not the only one feeling like this”.

Gardaí last year renewed their appeal for anyone with information about Dean Roche to come forward. He left home the morning he went missing to purchase a car, telling his mother he would see her later.

It was established that he travelled by taxi to Ballyfoyle, a townland north of Kilkenny, at about 7pm. A red Manchester United hat belonging to Mr Roche was located in the area. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was found crashed a short distance away. The last confirmed sighting of him was in the driveway of a property in Ballyfoyle at 9pm.

The Roche family have accepted that Dean is dead and want his disappearance upgraded to a murder investigation.

“My mam Geraldine passed away two years after Dean went missing. It just knocked her over the edge and she got very ill,” Eamon Roche said. “Her last wish was that she wouldn’t be buried until Dean was found. We have her ashes at home until then.”

Family friend Damien Hipwell urged anyone with information, “no matter how big or small””, to come forward. “The tiniest little thing could be what turns this investigation around the corner and brings peace to so many people.”

Regina Kerry, niece of Imelda Keenan, who disappeared on January 3rd, 1994, aged 22, said having a loved one go missing was a “gut-wrenching experience”. In October, Ms Kennan’s family was invited to Waterford Garda station and informed of the force’s intention to conduct a peer review of the case by gardaí not previously connected to it.

“This gave us fresh optimism,” said Ms Kerry. “We remain hopeful that it will bring us closer to understanding what happened to Imelda all those years ago. She was a vibrant, loved individual with so much potential and promise, and we continue to hope for the day she’s brought home.”

Gerry Bradley, brother of Alan Bradley, who went missing from Maynooth in November 1999 at the age of 24, described his brother as a “colourful character” who loved fishing. He was “a real entrepreneur, always seeking other avenues aside from plumbing to make a few pounds”, he said of his brother.

“Alan loved the ideals of eco warriors. He bought himself a caravan which he parked outside on a quiet road. We became used to Alan heading off on his travels, and when he hadn’t returned after going out, we were not unduly worried,” Gerry said. “But after checking his usual haunts, we began to get apprehensive about his safety, and the search began. But nothing led us to our Alan.”

His brother was now missing 25 years. “This year, he is longer gone than his first 24 years with us. We have learned there is no right or wrong way to grieve the loss of Alan – sadness, anger, guilt or confusion.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, addressing the event, announced improvements to the unidentified human remains database, which compiles information on unknown remains held by coroners across the country. She said it was launched by the Department of Justice last year and contained information on 48 cases.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said “no stone will be left unturned” in the search for the missing people.

“We know when someone goes missing it leaves a gaping hole in the lives of people close to that person and leaves so many unanswered questions,” he said. “It’s our job to try to answer these. We remain committed to getting answers.”