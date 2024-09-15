Gardaí to conduct fresh searches in Co Kilkenny for missing man Dean Roche

Gardaí have continuously urged local farmers to check their farmhouses, outbuildings and land to assist in the search for Dean Roche.

Gardaí plan to continue searches over the next two weeks of an area in Co Kilkenny where a father-of-one was last seen alive almost 10 years ago.

Dean Roche (31) from Hebron Park, Co Kilkenny, has been missing since March 22nd, 2015, from his home where he lived with his mother Geraldine, who has since died.

Last year gardaí renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Roche left home the morning of March 22nd to purchase a car, telling his mother he would see her later. It was established he travelled by taxi to Ballyfoyle at approximately 7pm. A red Manchester United hat belonging to Mr Roche was located in the area.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was found crashed a short distance away. The last confirmed sighting of him was in the driveway of a property in Ballyfoyle, at 9pm.

Damien Hipwell, a close friend of Mr Roche’s and of the Roche family is determined to fulfil Mrs Roche’s last wish to be buried with her son, whom they all accept is dead.

Mr Hipwell has continuously called for “Dean’s disappearance to be upgraded to murder. Mr Rochewas last seen by a woman in Ballyfoyle when he called at a woman’s house in a distressed and disorientated state on March 22nd, 2015.”

He added that he and the Roche family had a “very good meeting the gardaí last Thursday regarding some areas in the case”.

In a statement gardaí said that, over the past week, “searches have been carried out over a vast area of countryside, which is renowned for its slurry pits. Dean’s family have been reassured these pits have also been extensively searched. Garda were supported by the dog and water units and the Army.”

The family have also performed their own searches and inquiries in the area, to no avail. One witness reported seeing a silver car travelling at speed and heard voices saying “get in quick”.

The garda statement added: “This has never been corroborated and the family continue to pursue this line of inquiry. The investigation is made more complex by rumours and inconsistencies.”

Gardaí have continuously urged local farmers to check their farmhouses, outbuildings and land to assist in the search for Mr Roche.