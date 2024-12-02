Gardaí following ‘definite line of inquiry’ after woman (36) found with serious head injuries in Cork

Gardaí believe the woman had availed of a homeless food service prior to the assault. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Gardaí in Cork are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation into what happened to a 36-year-old woman who was found with serious head injuries in Cork city centre on Sunday night.

The woman, who lives at the family home in Cork city centre but avails of some homeless services, was found with serious head injuries by the emergency services outside the Savoy shopping centre on Patrick Street at about 8pm on Sunday night.

Paramedics worked to stabilise the woman at the scene before she was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a stable but critical condition on Monday morning and gardaí have appointed a Family Liaison Officer.

Gardaí believe the woman availed of a food service provided by the Street Angels group shortly before she was assaulted at the entrance to the Savoy, a service point for the homeless charity.

Gardaí have begun harvesting CCTV footage from around the Patrick Street to try to establish who may have been with the injured woman at the time of the assault.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who was in the Patrick Street area between 7pm and 8pm, in particular anyone with camera video footage or any motorists with dash cam footage, to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 4522000.