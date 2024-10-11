‘One-stop shops’ for legal services ‘should not obscure’ contribution of independent barristers - Bar council chair

Senior counsel Seán Guerin is the chair of the council of The Bar of Ireland. Photograph: Collins

The introduction of new legal partnerships, “one stop-shops” for the delivery of legal services, should “not obscure” the contribution of independent barristers to the justice system and the public good, the chair of the Bar council has said.

Senior counsel Seán Guerin, chair of the council of The Bar of Ireland representing more than 2,000 members of the Law Library, was reacting to the new business structure for legal services which commenced earlier this week.

It means, for the first time in Ireland, solicitors are permitted to form partnerships with barristers to deliver legal services and barristers may form legal service partnerships with other barristers. Until now, only solicitors could form partnerships with other solicitors.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has said the new business model allows for an increase in the range of professional opportunities for legal practitioners and potential for “a more flexible and cost-efficient service for clients”.

A survey for the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) by Ipsos B&A found one-in-five of 231 senior lawyers indicated their firm would likely become a solicitor-barrister partnership in the next five years.

On Thursday, Mr Guerin congratulated 27 new senior counsel conferred by the Chief Justice, Donal O’Donnell, in a ceremony at the Supreme Court.

The 27, nine women and 18 men, including Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward, increases to 389 the number of senior counsel at the Bar of whom 21 per cent are women.

In a statement marking the occasion, Mr Guerin described the call to the Inner Bar, often referred to as taking silk, as “a recognition of the barrister’s exceptional legal expertise, professional achievements, and contributions to the legal community marking a significant milestone in their career”.

Senior counsel play a “critical role” in supporting the rule of law and “strengthening the social and economic framework of the State”.

The introduction of legal partnerships “should not obscure the contribution that has been, and continues to be made, by an independent referral Bar,” he said.

“The traditional Bar values of excellence in learning and advocacy, complete independence, and willingness to act for all clients in accordance with the ‘cab-rank rule’ underpin access to justice and provide crucial support for administration of justice and the public good in Ireland. That is a tradition of which we, as a profession, are immensely proud.”