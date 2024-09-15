Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in garage in east Belfast

Police at a property on Castlereagh Road, east Belfast, where the body of Rachel Simpson (43) was discovered in the garage. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the death of Rachel Simpson (43) in Belfast have charged a man.

Police opened an investigation after Ms Simpson’s body was discovered in the garage of a house in Castlereagh Road on Friday evening.

The man, aged 21, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

PSNI detective chief insp Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.”

READ MORE

The suspect was arrested at the scene. A postmortem was due to be carried out.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.”

Police remained at the semidetached property on Saturday evening. A PSNI car was parked at the end of the driveway, which was sealed off with tape. An officer in white forensic overalls was at the side of the property.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said it was “horrific news”.

“This is a very settled area of East Belfast – a busy part of the Castlereagh Road.”