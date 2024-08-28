Vaping products with suspected cannabis seized in Donegal by gardaí

Vaping products containing suspected cannabinoids were seized by gardaí in Co Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

More than €3,000 worth of vaping products containing suspected cannabinoids were seized by gardaí in Co Donegal last week.

During the search of premises in Bundoran and Donegal town on August 22nd, 66 vapes and two bottles of oil, containing suspected illegal cannabinoids (THC, HHC and HHCP), were seized.

The searches followed Garda inquiries into reports of a medical incident in which a person fell ill.

The items seized will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland, gardaí said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

