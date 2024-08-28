Man charged with rape and murder of 65-year-old woman in Derry

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Derry last weekend.
Montserrat Martorell (65), was found dead in an apartment in Derry last Saturday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday.
In addition to being charged with murder on Wednesday, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.
READ MORE
How three friends built new homes on site of derelict car parts shop in Dublin 4
Oasis gigs: ‘Technical error’ led to cancellation of Manchester hotel bookings, says Dalata
Why is our capacity to deliver infrastructure projects worse now than it was in the 19th century?
Leaving Australia: ‘I decided my best option was to move back to Ireland’
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. - PA
Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis