Man charged with rape and murder of 65-year-old woman in Derry

Police arrested the man on suspicion of murder on Monday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Derry last weekend.

Montserrat Martorell (65), was found dead in an apartment in Derry last Saturday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday.

In addition to being charged with murder on Wednesday, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. - PA

