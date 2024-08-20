Victims of former surgeon Michael Shine call for establishment of commission of investigation

The chief executive of Dignity for Patients, Adrienne Reilly, has called for an urgent meeting with the Taoiseach Simon Harris about the establishment of a commission of investigation into abuse perpetrated by former surgeon Michael Shine.

On Monday Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by Michael Shine “will not be found wanting” in terms of any healthcare supports they need, but stated the decision to hold a public inquiry is a matter for the Minister for Justice, the Taoiseach and party leaders.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused, over decades, by the former surgeon, now 93, who served three years in prison. Dignity for Patients is calling for a public inquiry into the sexual abuse carried out by Shine. Ms Reilly pointed out that when the hospital where Michael Shine worked, which was owned by the Medical Missionaries of Mary, was sold in 1997, 1.6 million “old Irish pounds” was lodged into an account with legal firm Arthur Cox as an indemnity fund in the event that their insurers did not pay out on civil cases.

“It was called the Shine Fund. It still sits there. If there’s millions and millions in there that could be used for a commission of investigation or as part of the compensation, that’s one thing. And the second thing, many of the victims have issues accessing healthcare and going to doctors. Many of them have suffered medically. They would, more importantly, be seeking enhanced medical cards.

“A commission of investigation will allow all these avenues to be explored and uncover all the hidden truths that are available right now. And we really welcome what Simon Harris said yesterday. We would hope that we could hold him to his words and meet with us as soon as possible.”

Ms Reilly said it was outrageous that the results of an inquiry completed in 2009 have not yet been published. In an interview with The Journal, Mr Donnelly indicated that he might re-examine the possibility of publishing the results of that inquiry.

“That’s something that the victims have always been asking for. And it’s absolutely outrageous that it was never published,” she said “It has to be opened. The victims deserve to know what was in that.”

Ms Reilly said that the Taoiseach or the Minister for Justice should meet with victims to decide on the format of a commission of investigation which will have to uncover what happened to the victims, how it was allowed to happen, the roles of the Medical Missionaries of Mary, the gardaí, the northeastern health board and the medical council.

“Because each of these organisations and institutions along the way knew that the abuse was happening, and each of these institutions at various times failed little boys and children when they were accessing healthcare, and then when they were trying to access justice because they’d been sexually abused by Michael Shine.”