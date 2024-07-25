Harris calls for more consultation with gardaí over planned international protection accommodation

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has called for more consultation with the force by State agencies planning new accommodation sites for international protection applicants.

Speaking in a week after violent clashes outside a centre earmarked for international protection applicants in Coolock, north Dublin, Mr Harris said the Garda was often presented with a plan for the opening of accommodation centres after that plan had already been devised. And while a lessons-learned process was under way within the Garda after last week’s clashes, Mr Harris believed other State “departments” and “agencies” also needed to learn from last week.

Some 67 arrests have been made at approximately 400 protests policed by the Garda this year. Some 32 of those occurred in Coolock last week and, of those arrests 30 were made on one day.

At a public meeting of the Policing Authority in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Harris was asked by authority member Paul Mageean there were negotiations with the Garda when other State agencies were planning new IPA accommodation centres or if the Garda was “simply presented with the problem”.

“I won’t say we’re presented with the problem, but sometimes we’re presented with ‘this is what’s happening’,” said Mr Harris. “I just think, given recent events, and the care that needs to be taken, that the policing impact of (opening accommodation centres), and managing the policing operation, should be a very significant factor in the timing of these matters.

“And our ability to resource the appropriate policing operation is an essential part of that. It has to be considered that, beyond this we’ve also huge [regular policing] responsibilities, and in Dublin over recent months we’ve managed huge operations. And [being required to police around centres] is just another weight of policing, of demand put on us as a policing service. So all of that has to be managed.”

Mr Harris said an estimated 300 international protection applicant accommodation centres were planned nationally, with approximately 78 planned for the Dublin area. He noted in many places such centres had been opened with no violence breaking out.

The Policing Authority was also told some protesters in Coolock, opposed to the former Crown Paints factory being used, had genuine concerns about the centre. But these had been “infiltrated” by “troublemakers”.

“So there is actually a model where these centres are introduced and opened without the need for these scenes to unravel, these very ugly and violent scenes to unravel,” Mr Harris said. “I think what we need to concentrate on, in the first place, is around planning and the prevention of such scenes. And this speaks to ... others who wish to use these situations to their own ends. Undoubtedly there are people driven by prejudice and extremism.”