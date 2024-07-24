Dublin riots: Five more to appear in court over November violence

Five more people have been charged in relation to the riots in Dublin city centre in November last year. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Dublin

Gardaí have charged five men who were arrested in connection with the investigations into the riots in Dublin city centre on November 23rd last year.

On Tuesday morning gardaí arrested nine people in searches at locations across Dublin city. Four of the nine appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.

The rest will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning.

A total of 49 people have now been arrested in relation to the riots.

The trouble began following a stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square East in the city centre at lunchtime on November 23rd.

When rumours began circulating about the identity of the suspect, far-right agitators gathered and attempted to enter the scene.

That incident provoked clashes between those present and Public Order Unit gardaí, with the violence then spreading. Shops were looted while a Luas tram, buses and Garda vehicles were destroyed in arson attacks.