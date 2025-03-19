Garda numbers key to ‘safe use of force’, Dublin riots policing report finds

Major public disorder erupted in Dublin on November 23rd 2023 following a stabbing outside a school in the city. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The Garda needs to update its policy and procedures on dealing with public order incidents, according to a review of the Dublin riots of 2023 conducted by the Policing Authority, the force’s principal oversight body.

It also needs to ensure that enough gardaí are present to deal with any escalation caused by the use for force by the Garda.

A critical number of gardaí is required to allow for the safe use of force, it says.

The report is due to be laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and published shortly. On Wednesday morning, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan briefed his Cabinet colleagues on the report, and on the public order challenges facing gardaí.

Mr O’Callaghan is understood to have told colleagues that there was a notable increase in public order incidents and protests nationally in the wake of the Dublin riots.

Since the riots, Garda authorities have taken a number of steps, including a sharp increase to 1,500 in the number of gardaí trained in public order policing. New equipment, including two water cannons, new shields and body armour have been introduced, along with new vehicles, while the strength of “incapacitant spray” has been doubled and given to all members. In addition, Garda numbers have been increased and overtime extended in the Dublin area to provide a higher garda invisibility on the streets.

Gardaí are also exploring the use of tasers and how to expand the Garda dog unit.

There have been 68 arrests relating to the riots, and a number of cases are making their way through the courts.

The report of the Policing Authority is expected to add further impetus to the responses. However, the report is understood to be critical of the pace of implementation of a series of recommendations in a 2019 report on public order policing by the Garda Inspectorate, another oversight body.

The Authority’s report finds that under half of the 2019 recommendations have been fully implemented. It says that three recommendations were fully implemented, another implemented with modifications, nine were partially implemented and five not implemented at all.

The report also says that the Garda should have a purpose built central training location, instead of having to rely on Defence Forces facilities.

It also finds that the fear among gardaí of being referred to Gsoc, which investigates complaints about the behaviour of gardaí, was not a particular influence on decision-making about the use of force in public order situations.

However, it says that the use of social media and the widespread recording of Garda members in such situations does influence decisions on when to use force.

It says that the primary factor, however, for deciding when to use force in public order situations is whether there are adequate numbers of gardaí present to deal with any escalation of violence.