Dublin riots: Five charged in relation to disturbances last November

The five had been among nine people arrested on Tuesday morning at locations across Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Dublin

Five men have appeared in court in connection with the Dublin riots of November 23rd last.

The five had been among nine people arrested on Tuesday morning at locations across Dublin.

The accused faces charges of criminal damage, theft, possession of drugs and stolen property.

Thomas Fox (21) of Finlay House Hostel in Lord Edward Street was charged with criminally damaging a bus on O’Connell Street during the riots and of violent disorder.

READ MORE

He was also charged with theft from the Footlocker store in O’Connell Street and having cocaine in his possession in his room in Kinlay House and with both cocaine and cannabis with an intent to supply.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning.

Corey Gaynor (23) of Margaret Kennedy Road in Dublin 8 was charged with rioting, entering a Spar in O’Connell Street as a trespasser and stealing a fire extinguisher from it. He was also charged with criminal damage from Guud Day Cáfe in O’Connell Street and of theft from Arnotts in Abbey Street.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 31st.

Gavin Hudson (27) from Summerhill Place was charged with theft from Footlocker and Lifestyle Sports both in Mary Street. He was also charged with four unrelated counts of theft.

He was remanded on bail to appear again at the Central Courts Justice on October 16th as was Gavin Murphy (44) from Oriel Hall, Dublin 1 who was charged with theft from Footlocker.

Jamie Robinson (24) from Windmill Avenue in Crumlin was charged with theft from Gala in Lower Abbey Street in Dublin, possession of eight boxes of stolen cigarettes and of the stolen possession of a Puma hoodie and socks. He too was remanded on bail on October 16th.