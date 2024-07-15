Thirteen men and two women charged with public order offences after Coolock unrest

Fifteen people have appeared in court charged with a range of public order offences following scenes of disorder in Coolock, north Dublin.
They were among 19 people arrested during disturbances in Coolock following an incident on Monday morning during which a number of fires broke out at a makeshift camp established by protesters objecting to a disused warehouse being used to house migrants.
Thirteen men and two women appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday night.
The following were charged under Section 6 and Section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994; Colin Belton (28), Belcamp Avenue, Priorswood; Owen Burke (51), Newtown Drive, Ayrfield; Stephen Burke (28), Bunratty Road, Coolock; Christopher Byrne (27), Marigold Crescent, Darndale; Philip Dwyer (56), Block 6D Tallaght Cross West, Tallaght; Josh Hanlon (23), Marigold Court, Darndale; Mia Johann Kearney (28), of no fixed abode; Martin Maughan (18), Channel Grove, Coolock; Anthony Moody (34), Clonslaugh Walk, Priorswood; Patrick Scanlon (38), Marigold Crescent, Darndale; John Turner (40), Ferrycarraig Park, Coolock; Andrew Vickery (30), Moatesview Avenue, Darndale; Dean Ward (29), Cromcastle Crescent, Coolock; and Paul Metcalfe (18), Botanic Road, Dublin 9.
Joyce Bergin (42), with an address at Cromcastle Park, Kilmore, was charged under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 and Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.
All 15 were released on conditional bail, provided they stay away from the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road and agree not to engage in anti-social gatherings or protests.
All are due to appear again before the courts again on September 18th.
