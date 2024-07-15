Large fire at makeshift anti-immigration camp in Coolock, Dublin

A fire broke out beside a makeshift camp established by anti-immigration protesters at a site in Coolock, Dublin. Photograph: X

A large fire has broken out at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in Coolock, north Dublin, this morning.

The blaze broke beside a makeshift camp established by anti-immigration protesters who were objecting to a disused warehouse being used to house asylum seekers.

The fire destroyed a JCB digger, which was being used to dismantle the camp, before spreading to other areas. Dublin Fire Brigade is working to bring the fire under control.

The camp, which is on private grounds outside the old Crown Paints warehouse on the Malahide Road, was established several months ago to block workers from renovating the property.

READ MORE

It is understood there were efforts this morning to dismantle the camp, leading to an ongoing tense standoff between protesters and gardaí.

Videos posted on social media show protesters hurling abuse at gardaí and a small group of men that protesters claimed were asylum seekers outside the camp this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Dublin Fire Brigade has been asked for comment.

A Garda spokeswoman said members are currently at the scene of a “public order incident at a premises on the Malahide Road”.

She said the road is closed and diversions are in place. “As this is an ongoing incident, An Garda Síochána has no further details at this time.”

Other videos show a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene, including ambulances, Fire Brigades vehicles and Garda cars. Fences have been erected blocking the road. A number of workmen and trucks carrying building supplies were also waiting to access the site earlier this morning.

The Department of Children and Equality previously said it is considering using the site to accommodate about 550 people, including “families, couples, single adult males and single adult females”.