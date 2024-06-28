Anger in Government after Defence Forces discloses 68 serving soldiers convicted or charged with offences

Some members of the Defence Forces who have been convicted or charged have been suspended from duty, but some have not. Photograph: Stephen Barnes

There is deep anger in the Government following the submission of a dossier containing details of 68 more soldiers who have been convicted of crimes or are currently before the courts charged with criminal offences.

An earlier report from the Defence Forces is understood to have contained a much smaller number of cases – believed to be about 20. This was queried by the Government, leading to the revision from the Defence Forces containing the new cases.

Some sources in the Government fear there may be more cases to be discovered. One such source said the look back over convictions spanned only two years, and that this could lead to calls for a deeper trawl.

A second source said Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who requested the information, had asked for current or recently concluded cases before the civilian courts. It is also understood that there are about 30 further cases before the military courts, which would add to the existing number of 68.

The 68 cases involve a range of range of criminal offences “including public-order, drink-driving, drugs offences, physical assault and sexual offences”, according to a spokesman for the Tánaiste, who received the updated report on Wednesday night.

Mr Martin had been “absolutely clear since becoming Minister for Defence 18 months ago on the need for urgent transformation of the culture in the Defence Forces,” the spokesman said.

“He is adamant that the Defence Forces is a place where no one convicted of serious physical assaults, sexual offences or domestic or gender-based violence can continue to be in active service.”

Asked on Thursday if he was happy with the information the Government had received from Defence Forces chiefs, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “I want to reserve judgment on that.” However, he was highly critical of what he described as “whataboutery” and “anonymous briefings” on the issue, apparently emanating from the Defence Forces.

Mr Harris said: “There is no place in my view for people who have convictions in our Defence Force, particularly convictions domestic or sexual and gender based violence ... And I also think that we need to give consideration that where there are serious allegations made against someone – what happens to them in the period before that allegation comes to court, and how can they possibly be allowed to continue to serve, and is there a need to change regulations.”

On Thursday night, the Minister for State at the Department of Defence, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, said the Defence Forces had a series of questions to answer, including whether any soldiers who had been convicted had since been promoted.

All Defence Forces unit commanders have been ordered to appear in person in Dublin on Friday in response to the controversy.

The order went out to unit commanders and unit adjuncts on Thursday after the Defence Forces provided the list of personnel either convicted or before the courts over offences.

It is understood Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Seán Clancy and the general staff have ordered senior officers to Casement Aerodrome to address them on the need to tighten up reporting procedures regarding personnel with criminal convictions, following criticism from the Taoiseach.

Such in-person meetings happen from time to time in the Defence Forces. It follows a meeting by the Defence Forces board earlier this week which discussed the controversy. It is not know if the Chief of Staff will be in attendance.