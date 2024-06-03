23 arrests for offences including burglary and theft as part of Garda operation in North Dublin

Gardaí from across the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Division made the arrests as part of Operation Thor. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Twenty three people have been arrested for offences including burglary and theft as part of a Garda operation in North Dublin. Of the 23 arrested, 20 are male and three are female.

The 23 have been charged with a total of 100 offences including burglary, theft, unauthorised taking of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Gardaí across the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Division made the arrests following a policing operation conducted as part of Operation Thor.

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, was designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventive activity.

Seventeen arrested individuals are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Courts 1 and 4) and Swords District Court respectively, on Tuesday 4th June 2024 at 10.30am.

The remainder are due to appear before Dublin District Courts on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.