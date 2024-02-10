Boy (6) found dead in Waterford car named locally as Matthew Healy

Matthew Healy, the six year old boy who died in Waterford this week. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

The six-year-old boy who was found dead in a car in Waterford on Friday has been named locally as Matthew Healy.

Shortly after midnight on Friday the boy’s body was discovered in a car in Rathmoylan, Co Waterford.

Emergency responders at the scene tried to revive the boy and brought him to Waterford University Hospital, where he later died.

A woman at the scene was arrested, and continues to be held for questioning while gardaí investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Matthew attended Senior Infants at Faithlegg National School, Cheekpoint, Co Waterford, having commenced in junior infants at the school in September 2022.

The Department of Education confirmed it had provided psychological supports to the school he attended.

News of his death has left many in Waterford shocked and upset.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, said he had heard the news with “deep sorrow and profound sadness”.

He said: “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young child during this incredibly difficult time.”

A prayer vigil will take place at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford city on Saturday.

The vigil will offer prayers for the little boy and for his grieving family and the wider community affected by this heartbreaking loss.

The prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at 7:00pm at the Cathedral on Barronstrand Street.

Bishop Cullinan extended a heartfelt invitation to all members of the community “to join in solidarity and support during this difficult time”. In expressing his condolences, Bishop Cullinan said: “The loss of a young life is a profound tragedy that deeply affects us all. As a community, it is important for us to come together in prayer and reflection to offer comfort and strength to the family and friends of the young boy who has left us too soon.”

Local parish priest Fr Richard O’Halloran said it was the second incident involving the death of a local child in recent weeks.

The funeral of four-year-old Kobi Macharia Dooly, who died tragically in London, took place in Tramore last month.

Fr O’Halloran said: “This is more devastating news for the parish and very sad news for the area when things like that happen to a child.”

Throughout Friday, gardaí carried out an examination of the scene and of the car at Rathmoylan Cove, a secluded coastal area a few miles from Dunmore East. The car was removed from the scene on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí also carried out a search of the area in the vicinity of the car, while a garda technical examination took place throughout the afternoon. A postmortem on the boy’s body is due to take place at UHW.