Body of boy (6) found in car in Co Waterford as woman is arrested

The woman was arrested near the scene and is being questioned at a Garda station in Co Waterford. Photograph: Frank Miller

A woman in her 30s has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a young boy in a car.

The body of the boy, aged six, was found in the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East area shortly after midnight.

The woman was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a Garda station in Co Waterford under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 She is receiving medical aid in custody.

The boy’s body as been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The scene is being preserved for forensic examination and the local coroner and office of the state pathologist has been notified.

Results of the postmortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

More to follow