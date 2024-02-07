Leixlip fire: Vacant building in Co Kildare damaged in latest suspected anti-immigration arson attack

The house on the Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Dublin which was damaged in a suspected arson attack overnight. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A vacant property in Co Kildare has been damaged in a suspected arson attack, after misinformation circulated locally that the building was earmarked to be used to accommodate asylum-seekers.

Gardaí are investigating the suspected arson attack on the seven-bed house, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The property is located on Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, with emergency services attending a fire at the site at 1.30am.

Rumours had circulated online that the vacant property was planned to be used to accommodate asylum-seekers. The Department of Integration said on Wednesday the rumours were false.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said no one was injured in the fire, but the property was substantially damaged.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in Leixlip, Co Kildare in the early hours of this morning,” the statement said. “An Garda Síochána is aware of a significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use.”

Based on initial indications gardaí suspect the fire is the latest in a series of arson attacks targeting vacant properties due to the used to house asylum-seekers, or incorrectly rumoured to be earmarked for asylum-seeker accommodation.

Several people held a protest outside the property in recent days, holding banners with anti-immigration slogans, according to images posted on social media.

In a statement, the Department of Integration said the property “was not under consideration for use” to house asylum-seekers.

“The Department condemns all acts of intimidation and criminality committed by the small minority who want to sow division in our society,” it said.

“Arson is a very serious crime which carries heavy prison sentences. No one has the right to cause damage to property, to cause fear, or to threaten public order. There can never be justification for such acts, regardless of circumstances or alleged motivation,” the department said.

The former Crooksling nursing home, which was also known as St Brigid’s, in south Dublin, near Brittas, was destroyed by fire on Sunday. Gardaí strongly suspect the building was set on fire deliberately by those opposed to its possible use as asylum-seeker accommodation.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Wicklow have been made aware of threats to burn down the former Eir depot in Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow in south Co Wicklow, amid local rumours it is to be used as international protection accommodation. Protests have been organised outside the site and threats of arson have been made online.

The scene of the latest suspected arson attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare has been sealed off ahead of a full technical examination by investigators.

An entry on the national register of property transactions shows the house was sold for €1 million last May. It was bought by a company that was set up in late 2022, according to land registry records.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or others who may have information about the attack to contact the Garda. Investigators are seeking to speak to anyone who was in the area near Celbridge Road or Forest Park between 12.30am and 2am on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity in the area during that time, or road users who had travelled through and may have camera or dash cam footage, has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.