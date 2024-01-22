Son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier says he will continue to fight for ‘truth and justice’

Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud was 15 years old when his mother was beaten to death outside her holiday home in West Cork on December 23rd, 1996. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

The son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has said that he will continue to fight for “truth and justice” for his mother, and remains confident that the case might yet one day be solved.

In his first public comments since the death of Ian Bailey on Sunday, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud said that while his family would never now be able to obtain a “confession of guilt”, they were hopeful that “the discovery of new elements, the hearing of new witnesses and the revelation of possible complicity” would enable gardaí to finally close the case, 27 years after the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

In a statement, released to RTÉ News, he said that despite the fact that Mr Bailey had been tried and convicted in absentia in Paris, and repeated requests from France for his extradition, he had remained free and never faced charges in the Irish justice system.

He said Mr Bailey had refused to answer the questions of French investigators, and had “entangled himself in lies and contradictions”, and had “provoked and taunted police, the judiciary and the media”.

“Ian Bailey always avoided telling the truth about this murder, of which beyond any reasonable doubt, he knew every detail.”

Mr Baudey-Vignaud said that Irish judicial authorities “never wanted” to charge or extradite Ian Bailey to France, in disregard, he said, of European commitments based on the principle of mutual trust between states.