Pretax profits at Uber’s Irish arm rise 41%

Pretax profits at the Irish arm of ride-hailing firm Uber last year increased by 41 per cent to €860,487.

Accounts filed by its Irish operation, the Uber Centre of Excellence Ltd, in Limerick, showed that the company’s revenues last year increased by 47.5 per cent to €19.65 million, from €13.32 million.

The centre is a major hub of Uber’s support organisation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company’s revenues come from services provided to another Uber group company. Uber employs 419 staff at its Limerick operation, up from 288 in 2017. Staff costs increased from €9.1 million in 2017 to €14 million last year.

The profit figure takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1 million. The company made a post-tax profit of €625,47 and paid corporation tax of €235,016.