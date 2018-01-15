Norwegian Air to boost Shannon-US flights in March

Norwegian Air International plans to boost its services from Shannon to the US in the coming weeks.

The airline intends to increase the number of flights from the Irish airport to Providence, Rhode Island, to four a week from two, and Stewart International Airport, New York state, to three times weekly from two.

Norwegian said on Monday it would increase frequencies on both routes from March.

Norwegian chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl pointed out that its transatlantic services from Ireland made a strong start since they began last July. “These additional flights will give Irish passengers even more choice, and are another important step in our plans for continued growth in Ireland.”

Andrew Murphy, Shannon’s managing director, said it was good news for Shannon and its wider region. “This announcement clearly demonstrates Norwegian’s commitment at Shannon, and results in an increase of over 200 per cent in capacity by the airline in 2018.”