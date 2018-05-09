Statsports win deal of the year award at ‘Irish Times’ business awards

Irish sports technology firm Statsports Technologies has been awarded the deal of the year prize at The Irish Times business awards 2018 held in Dublin’s Mansion House on Wednesday.

The company scored an impressive £1 billion (€1.14 billion) deal with the official governing body of soccer in the United States in late March that will lead to millions of players using its monitoring devices to aid performance on the pitch.

The five-year partnership with the US Soccer Federation is also expected to help it to uncover the next generation of elite players.

The deal represents the world’s largest player data-monitoring programme. It is also believed to be the biggest contract ever to be signed in the elite sports wearables market.

Statsports Apex device is worn in a vest and positioned between the shoulder blades by players during training and matches. It captures vital data such as distances run, and speed to ensure athletes are working at their maximum.

The Newry-headquartered currently employs about 50 people but the self-financed company is expecting to take on additional staff. A fundraising round is also expected to accelerate the company’s growth.

Other awards being distributed at the ceremony include business person of the year, chief financial officer of the year, company of the year and distinguished leader in business for 2018.