Ryanair’s shares drop, Soda at Brown Thomas, and Abbott’s 500 jobs in Donegal

Ryanair’s share price closed down 6.7 per cent in Dublin on Monday after the airline announced a 20 per cent fall in profits, and suggested that visibility on air fares in the coming months was practically zero. Barry O’Halloran gives his analysis of the airline’s current problems.

Lifestyle tech brand Soda is coming to Brown Thomas in Grafton Street offering an indoor smart herb garden, a levitating planter and hand-woven headphones. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

It was a good day for job announcements on Monday, the highlight of which was US healthcare giant US healthcare giant Abbott confirming plans to add jobs at its facility in Donegal. Peter Hamilton reports.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery assesses the line-up of Irish drama coming to our television screens soon.

