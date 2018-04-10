Revenue abolishes credit card charges on payments

Taxpayers looking to settle their tax bills with a credit card will no longer be liable to an extra surcharge, after the Revenue Commmissioners said it would stop levying a fee on credit card transactions.

Typically, the Revenue has charged a fee on credit card transactions, ranging from 1.69 per cent, to 1.1 per cent more recently. This meant, for example, that someone settling a €10,000 tax bill with their credit card would owe an extra €100 to Revenue, compared with someone paying with a debit card.

However, from April 5th 2018 the Revenue said that this extra charge would no longer apply to credit card transactions, “irrespective of whether the cards are personal, business or international”.

“In line with Revenue’s focus on making it easier and more convenient for customers to do business with us online, customers can now make payments online using their preferred platform without any additional cost,” a spokeswoman for Revenue said.

The decision by the Revenue follows the transposition of the European Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) back in January, which banned the imposition of surcharges on debit and credit card payments in the vast majority of cases.