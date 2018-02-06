Michael Gladney appointed new Revenue Commissioner

Michael Gladney has been appointed Revenue Commissioner, succeeding Liam Irwin.

Mr Gladney, who was appointed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, was formerly assistant secretary with responsibility for the collector general’s division in Revenue since 2012.

Prior to this appointment Mr Gladney headed up Revenue’s Limerick tax district and southwest region’s large enterprise audit unit.

A native of Glynn, Co Carlow, he has served for 22 years in Revenue, having joined from the Valuation Office in 1995.

As the new commissioner six divisions will report directly to Mr Gladney, namely the collector-general’s division, corporate affairs and customs division, information and communications technology and logistics division, large cases division and the Revenue solicitor’s and investigations and prosecutions division.