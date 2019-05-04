Striking Out TV production company gets €2.16m in tax credits

The independent production company that produced TV series Striking Out, starring Amy Huberman, last year received tax credits totalling €2.16 million from Revenue.

Accounts filed by Blinder Films Ltd show the tax credits under Section 481 of the Taxes Consolidation Act were for a number of productions including two series of Striking Out. The accounts show that the business recorded a loss of €63,330 in the 12 months to the end of June last. Its accumulated profits stood at €259,538.

The numbers employed at the company remained static at five and pay to directors increased from €148,709 to €165,716 made up of emoluments of €85,716 and pension payments of €80,000.

At year-end, Blinder Films had €255,890 in development loans from the Irish Film Board that are interest free and repayable when the projects concerned go into production.