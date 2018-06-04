INM appoints Len O’Hagan to chair governance committee

Independent News and Media (INM) has appointed Len O’Hagan as chair of its Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee following the resignation of Terry Buckley.

Mr O’Hagan, who has been on the board of the media giant since 2012, recently swore an affidavit on its behalf in response to an application by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement for the appointment of High Court inspectors.

Mr O’Hagan was previously chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. This role was taken over by Seamus Taaffe with effect from April 19th.

Fionnuala Duggan has been appointed to the Remuneration Committee and has taken over the position of chair of that committee from Mr O’Hagan.

“Following these changes, the company continues to meet the board and committee composition recommendations of the UK Corporate Governance Code,” INM said.