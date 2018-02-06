Market jitters, Conor McGregor’s latest trademark fight, and Eason’s online sales

US stocks were in freefall on Monday, along with other markets around the world as investors remained nervous about the risks posed by rising interest rates and inflation. Cantillon explains why markets have the jitters.

As Conor McGregor seeks to cash in on his brand, the number of trademark battles that he is havingto fight continues to mount. As Mark Paul reports, his latest dust-up is with make-up company Mac.

Irish book retailer Eason recorded growth of 31 per cent in online sales in the six-week Christmas trading period last year but chairman David Dilger has warned shareholders that its business model remains challenged. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

If you would like to receive the Business Today email every morning, sign up here.