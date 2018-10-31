Smurfit Kappa revenue climbs in 2018 as demand rises

Revenue at Smurfit Kappa rose 7 per cent in the first nine months of the year as demand for its packaging products increased across most markets, the company said.

The company also announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire a paper mill and corrugated plant in Serbia for €133 million from Kappa Star Group.

Smurfit Kappa said FHB and Avala Ada were “well invested” businesses, with a “leading market position in Serbia and solid positions in adjacent countries”.

In addition, Smurfit Kappa said former Coca-Cola executive Irial Finan has been appointed as chairman designate to succeed Liam O’Mahony after its annual general meeting next May. Mr Finan joined the Smurfit Kappa board in 2012, and previously spent 36 years in various roles with Coca-Cola.

In terms of its results, Smurfit Kappa said its full-year outcome would be materially better than 2017, with a strong performance so far in 2018.

Group pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew 27 per cent year-on-year to €1.13 billion, with Ebidta (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin at 16.9 per cent.

The company said the results reflected corrugated price recovery initiatives, its capital investment programme paying off, and lower average recovered fibre costs. This was offset in part by by higher energy, labour, logistics and other raw material costs, along with the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

In Europe, corrugated demand was in line with expectations and there was continued year-on-year Ebitda margin expansion. During the period, Smurfit Kappa completed the €460 million acquisition of Reparenco.

The Americas region saw continued volume growth with further margin expansion on a year-on-year basis.

It also included a writedown of net assets of €66 million, following the loss of control over Smurfit Kappa Carton de Venezuela, and the deconsolidation of the operations.

“As we start the fourth quarter, we see continued demand growth and further corrugated price recovery,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit. “In a world increasingly focused on the environment, demand for sustainable packaging solutions will only add to the existing strong secular drivers of corrugated use.”

He said the group was on track for a “materially better outcome” in 2018, and key performance measures showed “significant and continuing improvement”.