Inside Business podcast: INM’s ODCE woes

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) has escalated its investigation into Independent News & Media, confirming its intention to seek the appointment of a High Court inspector to the company.

On today’s Inside Business podcast, The Irish Times Legal Affairs Correspondent Colm Keena has the background to this story, ahead of the April 16th deadline for the inspector application.

Inside Business Podcast

Also on the podcast, Joe Brennan has details of plans by Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh to cut up to 200 management jobs at the bank and Chris Johns discusses the growing number of threats facing financial markets in the wake of US president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Moneylenders

But first, Laura Slattery has a roundup of some of the week’s stories, including Central Bank figures showing some 350,000 people in the State used moneylenders last year and a survey by communications regulator Comreg suggesting Netflix is used by at least 500,000 Irish households.

