PacSana raises €650,000 to grow homecare tech business in US

Irish homecare tech company PacSana has raised €650,000 as it seeks to grow its business in the United States.

The company, which offers a suite of products to help prolong independent living for older people, already offers its services in Ireland and the UK. The US presents a larger opportunity for the business, with an estimated $96.9 billion (€81 billion) homecare market to tap into.

The company plans to take on more staff in the US, including a head of care, additional resources for US operations, along with product enhancements to facilitate the expansion plans.

PacSana uses simple, wearable technology to improve care for customers while also facilitating independent living. For example, the PacSana bracelet monitors movement and activity 24 hours a day, has a six-month battery life and an SOS button for emergencies.

The company, which was established only two years ago, works with the Health Service Executive and has a number of pilot programmes planned for Ireland.

Underserved market

Chief executive Feargal Duignan said the US in-home monitoring market is largely underserved, although there are companies taking on aspects of homecare.

“The market we are approaching is not about clinical care in the home. It’s about the squeezed middle, who are raising families and have older parents and they’re struggling to hold on.

“You’ve got a community of people who struggle with healthcare. They may have healthcare through work. They are working to support families and trying to support their parents through private care hours.”

PacSana will work with homecare providers in the US to bring its technology to families, offering an alternative to costly homecare where appropriate.

The latest investment round was led by RelateCare founder, Dr Frank Dolphin, along with a number of private investors, including Arkphire’s Howard Roberts.

“Supporting home and family carers with technology and insights is one of the biggest health and social care challenges for future homecare. The team have built a really effective and scalable solution,” said Dr Dolphin. “PacSana will have a dramatic impact on quality of life and quality of care delivered.”

The company has benefited from the support of Enterprise Ireland and its high-potential start-up programme, which has facilitated its access to international markets.